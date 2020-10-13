Jay Daniel Olson age 34 of Osseo WI passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Jay was born March 4, 1986 in Ashland WI to Billy and Pamela (Defoe) Olson. Pamela has since passed. So, when he was just a little baby he was brought home to Osseo and raised by his grandparents Dale and Carol Olson. He was a high school graduate attending the Osseo schools.

Jay had a zest for life and the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Jay loved Karli Haas and was looking forward to the birth of their first child, a baby girl, Jaycie. He enjoyed their dog Emma and he loved horse playing with her. Jay was employed with Bertrang Roofing at the time of his death.

Surviving Jay are his long-time love Karli and unborn daughter Jaycie; his father Billy Olson and grandfather Dale (Judith) Olson; his special uncles Van (Jennifer) Olson and Jon (Melissa) Olson; his brothers Lyle Olson and Peter Westlund; his sisters Marcy Olson, Misty Kelly and Ashley Kron. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother Pamela Defoe; his maternal grandparents Wayne and Henriette Defoe; and his most special and loving grandmother Carol Olson.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, a private family service has been chosen for Jay on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2;00 PM at the Osseo Community Church with Pastor Larry Hoekstra officiating. Burial will be, at a later time and date, on the Red Cliff reservation along-side his mother.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 - 7th St., in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-2101.







