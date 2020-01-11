|
|
Jean A. Curtis, 81, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Dove Healthcare-West.
Jean A. Curtis Christopherson was born on February 12, 1938 in Eau Claire, WI to Vera L. (Woodford) and William J. Christopherson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Dennis Weeks and John W. Christopherson; and sister, Donna Pfund.
Ms. Curtis was a life-long resident of Eau Claire and graduated from E.C. Senior High School in 1956. She was employed by Uniroyal Tire Company from 1956 until the plant closure, accumulating 37 years of service. She was also employed as Executive Housekeeper at Midway Hotel and at L&M Mail Service for over 20 years.
Through the years she was a member of the Wisconsin Pony of the Americas Club, the E.C. Bit & Spur club, E.C. Trail Riders, The Royaleers, Retreads and Has-Beens of Uniroyal. While raising her daughter, Jean became very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, POA pony showing, and Scholarship Pageants.
Since age 15, Jean always loved her horses, Rocky King, Miss War Wind, and Bars O' War as well as her wonderful companion dogs, Lady Luck, Shadow, TAXI, and ZIPI. Jean's animal family was always featured on her hand-drawn Christmas cards each year.
At her home, Bit O' War Farm, she enjoyed weed therapy, gardening, and internet surfing and chats with her friends. Jean will be remembered for her enjoyment of music and singing her favorite songs: "The Lord's Prayer," "Danny Boy," and "The Auctioneer." She also loved the outdoors, travel, painting, photography, and writing articles and poetry. As the Poet of Uniroyal, her laments on the closure of the plant were widely circulated and included in the book "America's Heartbeat." At the time of her death, she was only half done with her many projects. Know for doing things, "MY WAY," Jean wrote this obit-to get in the last word (and perhaps a chuckle or two.)
Ms. Curtis is survived by a daughter, Kelly Jean Curtis (Wayne Whitwam); two grandchildren, Deena Jean and Curtis Park; sister, Karen Stein (Michael) of Menomonie. She is also survived by 5 nieces, four nephews, and several grandnieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the E.C. County Humane Association or Bob's House for Dogs. No flowers please.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Smith Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour before the service. Burial will be at 1:00 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020