Jean Hanson

Jean Margaret (Engebretson) Hanson, 91, passed away on August 5, 2020, at Mayo Luther Hospital following a brief illness.

Jean was born on January 5, 1929, in New Auburn, Wisconsin, to Henry and Rose Engebretson. She graduated from New Auburn High School and Stout University in Menomonie with a degree in Home Economics. Following graduation, she married Edward Hanson in 1951 and established a home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was a devoted mother and the joys of her life were her family and friends.

Jean and her husband relocated to Madison, Wisconsin in 1977 when Edward joined the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Following Edward's death in 1983, Jean continued to maintain her residence in Madison, raising her youngest son, until returning to Eau Claire in 2013. She most recently resided at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens memory care unit.

Jean was devoted to her faith and served as organist at Bethel Lutheran Church, New Auburn in her early years. Along with her husband, Jean was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, and previously a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Madison.

She is survived by her three sons: Edward (Rochelle), Jupiter, Florida, J.Mark (Patricia), Mooresville, North Carolina, and Jim, Plymouth, Minnesota; five grandchildren: Amy (Gregg Lindberg), David (Christina), Matthew (Daphne), Laura and Sarah (Chris McDonagh) Hanson, and five great-grandchildren; sisters Mary North and Nancy Engebretson, brother Wilfred Engebretson, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Edward.

A grave side service will take place at 11 am on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.

Online condolences can be made at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store