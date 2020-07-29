Jean Mickelson

Our beautiful mother, Jean Agnes Mickelson of Eau Claire, died peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 91 with her husband and children by her side.
Jean was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 25, 1928, to Walter and Agnes (Geroux) LaBerge. Jean had a strong Catholic faith and lived that faith throughout her life. She graduated from Saint Patrick's High School in 1946, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from the College of Saint Benedict in 1950. During her time at "Saint Ben's", Jean was involved in theater productions and passed on her passion for literature and the arts to her children. After graduating, she married the love of her life, David Sheils Mickelson, at Saint Patrick's Church on October 14, 1950. Together they raised seven children and Jean was their biggest fan, confidant, teacher, and friend. Their rental properties were a family affair. The upkeep and "bookwork" involved showed their children the value of hard work.
Jean lived a life of grace and strength that was felt by those around her. She was kind, inclusive, and knew the importance of giving back to her community through volunteerism. Meals on Wheels, Community Table, and Birthright are only a few of the organizations to which she gave her time.
Jean set a beautiful table and could swing a mean golf club. Large family holiday dinners were the norm for Jean and she invited not only family, but those who would otherwise have been alone. She also hosted countless parties for their many friends which included New Year's Eve celebrations and bridge club. Jean enjoyed golfing with her husband, Dave, and her lady friends at Mill Run Golf Course where, in 1984, she was the First Flight Club Champion. In later years, they took the game on the road to Gulf Shores, Alabama where they would spend countless years during the winter months golfing and enjoying retirement with a large group of Wisconsin friends.
Jean had an adventurous spirit. Whether she was camping nearby, loading up the gear and the kids in the car with TripTik in hand, or packing her suitcase to board a plane, she never turned down an opportunity to see the world with her husband and children. Jean also enjoyed the 17 summers spent at Isle Bay Resort on Lake Holcombe. While the kids and Dave were off waterskiing, Jean would steal a quiet moment reading and hanging out with Gigo, the family dog.
Jean is survived by her husband, David S. Mickelson; children, David (Angelyn) Mickelson, Mary (Randy) Millis, John (Nancy) Mickelson, Ann (Craig) Recob, Elizabeth (Scott) Milanowski, Margaret (Jim) Graf, Carol (Jim) Eubanks; grandchildren, Trevor Mickelson, Chad (Sara) Mickelson, Tyler (Kaitlin) Mickelson, Rachel Mickelson, Alison Millis, Kelly (Robert) Klus, Katie (Shaughnessy) Murphy, Scott Mickelson, Laura Recob, Courtney Recob, Therese Milanowski, Marne Milanowski, Julia Eubanks, and Esme Eubanks; and great-grandchildren, Lilah, Maxwell, Jack, Charlie, Leo, and Teddy.
You have filled our hearts with so much love and you will be missed beyond measure!
She is preceded in death by her brother, Donald, and her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Bolton Refuge House, 807 S. Farwell St. Eau Claire, WI 54701 or Community Table, 320 Putnam St. #2, Eau Claire, WI 54703
The Mickelson family would like to thank Dr. Sal Obaid and the dedicated caregivers at the Classic.
Due to COVID-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Saint Patrick's Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com