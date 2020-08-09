Jean Thornton

Jean M. Thornton, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jean was born June 8, 1928 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Stumm) Forrester. Jean attended Notre Dame Grade School and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School.
On November 13, 1946, Jean married Dayton J. Thornton at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church. Jean worked for 28 years as a medical secretary at St. Josephs Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Jean is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Charles) Urzykowski of Toledo, OH; six sons, William (Gina) of Justin, TX, D. Joseph, Jr. of OFallon, MO, Paul (Rose) of Lutz, Florida, Thomas (Jean) of Stanley, Edward (Liz) of Vancouver, WA and Anthony (Heather) of Chippewa Falls; 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends; and dear friend, Patty Rossman of Chippewa Falls.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton on August 23, 2011; her parents; her stepmother, Mabel Forrester; two sisters, Ione Billiard and Doris Jensen; one daughter-in-law, Dawn Thornton; one grandson, D. Joseph III; two great granddaughters, Claire and Siena; and loving companion, Frank Bartosh.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 14 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 12 Noon on Friday, August 14 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Per the state mandate, face masks are required for all those attending.
