Jeanne Margret Farmer, 87, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
She was born November 22, 1932 in Eau Claire to Charles "Phlip" and Mable (Hamler) Fraker. Jeanne grew up in and attended school in Eau Claire. At the age of 16 Jeanne's father gave her her first horse which sparked a great love for horses.
On Saturday, March 31, 1951, Jeanne married Ronald Paul Farmer at Our Redeemers Church. On Sunday, April 1, 1951, Jeanne and Ronald moved down to Madison so that he could attend school. While Ronald attended school, Jeanne worked at Kip Manufacturing, a company that made shells for the war.
Jeanne and Ronald later moved back to Eau Claire in 1952 where Jeanne worked for the hospital for a little while. However, most of her life she spent working as the Corporate Officer and Vice President of Paul V. Farmer Inc. right next to Ronald.
Jeanne and Ronald never got their honeymoon due to Ronald going down to attend school right away. They decided to take a vacation and celebrate their 25th "honeymoon" in Hawaii.
She was a member of the Eau Claire Trail Riders and the Bracketteers Snowmobiling club. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church until getting sick. After getting sick, Jeanne and Ronald became associated with Saving Grace where they became very close with Pastor David Irgens. Jeanne was a giver. Without any recognition, Jeanne loved to contribute to many different charities. She was also willing to help any family, or even non-family, in their time of need.
Jeanne had a passion for many things and a handful of hobbies. She loved training, riding, raising, and getting her family interested in horses just as much as she was. As a lover of horses and a phenomenal artist, her favorite thing to draw and paint was horses. Besides horses, Jeanne loved deer hunting. She even was a better shot than Ronald. Although, they did often work as a team to get their deer. Jeanne had the ears and Ronald had the eyes. Both those combined and they could tag a pretty nice deer.
She loved Hawaii and Montana, and the outdoors was a major part of her life that she enjoyed, especially if it was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Together they would go snowmobiling, ice skating, skiing, rollerblading, do puzzles, play cards, and so much more.
Jeanne is survived by husband Ronald Farmer; children, Dave Farmer, Deb Farmer; grandchildren, Nick (Breeanna Poppe) Farmer, Emili (Andrew) Leary, Janis (Steve Strand) Watts, Ian (Kari) Watts; great-grandchildren, Brayden Farmer, Ronan Leary, Natalie Roadt, Keira Roadt, Camilla Strand; sister Donna (Don) Gilbert; half-brother John Mikesell; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded by her parents Charles "Phlip" and Mable (Hamler) Fraker; half-brother's Charles Phillip Fraker, Phillip Charles Fraker; great-granddaughter, Izabelle Leary.
A service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2 pm at Saving Grace Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. Friends and family may visit starting at 12 pm until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Dave Irgens will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to Feed My People, St. Jude's Children Hospital, or the Salvation Army.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019