Jeanne J. Strassman, 78, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on February 17, 2020.
Jeanne was born on June 2, 1941 to Lois (Harville) and Oscar Johnson.
Jeanne loved to crochet, knit, read and spend summers with Steve at their trailer in Hayward. She loved her children and was always there for them. Watching them participate in sports and traveling to Europe and Hawaii to visit them were some of the highlights of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Stephen Strassman, and their 3 children: son, Jeffrey (Kitty) Strassman; daughters, Pamela Strassman and Becky (Kerry) Comstock. Seven grandchildren, David (Kristine) Strassman, Daniel (Gina Gladwell) Strassman, Trista (Curtis) Bauer, Billy Buchholtz, Brandon (Janessa) Comstock, Brittney (Jeremy) Kitchenmaster, and Stephanie (Jeremy) Schlaugat. Twelve great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald Johnson and her dog, Mollie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 great-grandchild, (Peyton Buchholtz).
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire 3rd and 5th floor staff and the Mayo Hospice for their wonderful care.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020