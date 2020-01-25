|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Jeannette "Jenny" Marie Walker announces her passing on January 17th, 2020, at the age of 67, after a long battle with leukemia.
Jenny was born December 18, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Robert and Leone (Mours) "Tubby" Schill. Jenny graduated from Wisconsin Rapids Assumption High School in 1971 and from The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. In April of 1975 Jenny married Steven Walker of Eau Claire. They were married for 31 years until 2006. For a short time after college Jenny taught Physical Education in Chetek, WI and then transitioned to home daycare. In the late 80's Jenny became an Interior Decorator at the family owned Walker's Decorating Center. Jenny and then husband Steven purchased the business from Steven's father in 1989 and together ran the store until it closed in 2003. After the stores closing in 2003 Jenny became a sales associate at HOM Furniture in Eau Claire until 2010. In 2010 Jenny became a live-in care giver at Apple Tree Cottage, a home for developmentally disabled adults on Eau Claire's south side until her diagnosis in early 2019.
Jenny was very active in the Eau Claire community throughout the 1990's. She began her community involvement by taking over as President of the Eau Claire American Little League. During her time as president she was instrumental in the building of Fairfax Park Baseball Complex and earned a Citizen K Award from the City Eau Claire for her selfless volunteer work. She also spent time as City President of Little League and time on the Eau Claire Cavalier's Baseball Club board.
Jenny was also a die-hard fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Her love of sports played a major role in her volunteer work and family activities throughout her life. In her later years Jenny adored spending time with family especially her grandkids. She was a loving and selfless soul who would do anything for anyone in need.
Jenny is survived by her ex-husband Steven of Eau Claire; her 3 children: Luke (Ashley) Walker of Eau Claire, Crystal (Matthew) Bodden of Lakeville, MN, Lincoln (Christin) Walker of Eau Claire; sister Barb (Bill) Jonas of New Berlin, WI; and 6 grandchildren: Kashton, Finley, Chance, and London Bodden; Lake and Lyla Walker, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Leone Schill and her brother Doug Schill.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Paul Hoffman officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 from 9 am until the time of service. Visitation will continue immediately following the service in Father Klink Hall while a luncheon is being served. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Jenny's family would like to give a special thanks to all the friends and family who sent cards, well wishes, and gave donations during her battle. Especially to the amazing women who cared for her during her outpatient treatment in Rochester, words cannot express our gratitude!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jenny's name to American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020