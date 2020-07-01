1/1
Jeffrey Irving
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey M. Irving, 63, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born January 14, 1957 in Duluth, MN. He married Connie Timmers on December 7, 1984 in Du Page County, IL. Connie survives.
Jeff is further survived by his children, Michelle (Adam) Williams of Grand Rapids, MI, John (Katie) Timmers of Oshkosh, Jacob (Paula Johnson) Irving and Benjamin (Briana Graber) Irving, both of Eau Claire; his dogs Pippin (Brittany) and Saya (Welsh Corgi) and many siblings, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jeff enlisted the US Army and then joined the Air Force and spent 24 years serving his country as a medic, earning the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He also worked for IBM for 20 years in technical support. With IBM, he was able to travel the world.
Jeff loved to travel with his family, and especially enjoyed the outdoors with them by camping, fishing, hiking, biking and boating.
Jeff was a great dad and husband; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A private memorial service will take place, inurnment will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in honor of Jeff to Bob's House for Dogs.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved