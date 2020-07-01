Jeffrey M. Irving, 63, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was born January 14, 1957 in Duluth, MN. He married Connie Timmers on December 7, 1984 in Du Page County, IL. Connie survives.
Jeff is further survived by his children, Michelle (Adam) Williams of Grand Rapids, MI, John (Katie) Timmers of Oshkosh, Jacob (Paula Johnson) Irving and Benjamin (Briana Graber) Irving, both of Eau Claire; his dogs Pippin (Brittany) and Saya (Welsh Corgi) and many siblings, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jeff enlisted the US Army and then joined the Air Force and spent 24 years serving his country as a medic, earning the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He also worked for IBM for 20 years in technical support. With IBM, he was able to travel the world.
Jeff loved to travel with his family, and especially enjoyed the outdoors with them by camping, fishing, hiking, biking and boating.
Jeff was a great dad and husband; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A private memorial service will take place, inurnment will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given in honor of Jeff to Bob's House for Dogs.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements.