Jeffrey J. Lewis, 61, of Chippewa Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 unexpectedly due to heart complications.
He was born January 4, 1959 in Eau Claire to Doreen (Dahl) and William Lewis. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1977.
Following high school, Jeff attended UW-Stout, then attended nursing school at Columbia State Community College in Franklin, TN.
When he returned to Chippewa Falls, he worked as a restaurant manager for many years, then worked at 3M in Menomonie. He retired due to health issues.
Jeff was an avid traveler and lived in many places throughout the U.S. He also enjoyed flower gardening and crafts, and especially liked working with cement. He made many beautiful lawn statues for family and friends that they will forever cherish.
He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Samuel (Stan Albrecht) Lewis of TN, Vicki Lewis of Eau Claire, Bonnie (Bill) Pfeiffer of Chippewa Falls, Dave (Kimberly) Lewis of Chippewa Falls; special friend, Cate Reiter of Altoona; nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews; his precious pet, Sadie; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; great-grandparents; and his beloved pet, Dixie.
Due to regulations issued by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on the funeral home's website, www.pedersonvolker.com.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020