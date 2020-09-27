1/1
Jenny Ellingen
Jenny R. Ellingen, age 45, of Minneapolis, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday September 19, 2020 surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by her father, Victor; brother, Mark; and sister-in-law, Diane Theiste.
Survived by her husband of 13 years, Bob; only child, Jillian; mother, Barbara; siblings, John, Debbie (Ken), Kathy (John), Mike (Shelly); sister-in-law Renee Theiste; nieces and nephews and many other close friends and family.
Jenny was such a bright light and so special to everyone who crossed paths with her. She was an extraordinary woman, mother, wife, aunt, mentor, leader, as well as an incredible friend to many. She always put others before herself and had such a positive outlook on life. Any memorial donations can be made to Jenny's go fund me to assist with medical bills and melanoma research.
A private Funeral Service will be held at Kapala Glodek-Malone Funeral Home in New Hope, MN. Private Interment Lakewood Cemetery.
Jenny's funeral service will be livestreamed on the Kapala Glodek-Malone Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12 noon on Monday, September 28, 2020.
www.KapalaGlodekMalone.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
