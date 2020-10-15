Jerald Brown

Jerald Lloyd Brown "The Gov," age 89, of Eau Claire died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Jerry's stubborn Norwegian personality helped him fight cancer for the past three years.
Jerry was born on April 29, 1931 to the late Lloyd and Stella (Rasmussen) Brown in Cumberland, WI where he was raised. On April 26, 1957, he married Mary Lang in Sheridan, WY. He proudly served our country as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. Jerry followed his naval service with a lifelong career as a heavy equipment operator; retiring as a member of the Operating Engineers Local #139.
For 23 years, Jerry and Mary spent the winters in Yuma, AZ where he golfed (a lot) and played softball with his buddies. Jerry enjoyed the Wisconsin seasons by hunting, fishing, and golfing. We will truly miss his daily "Jerryisms".
He fiercely loved his family who survive him; his wife of 63 years, Mary; daughters, Susan (Ed) Schaffer, Kathy, Nancy (Ron) Radke and Sharon (Jay) Berlin; grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Amy, Cole, Kara, William, Stella, Joe, Andy and Sarah; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Joyce (Ted) Ficocello and Jan (Bob) Jordan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Victor and Frances Lang.
A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire). Interment will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI with Military Honors. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
For the safety of all in attendance, please bring and wear your mask (as required by WI State Mask Mandate).
