Jerald Foster, "Jerry," 85, died quietly while holding his wife's hand on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Jerry was born in River Falls on September 6, 1935. He grew up on the family farm. Jerry attended school in Prescott where he enjoyed sports. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1954.
While in the sixth grade, Jerry met the love of his life, Valarie Timm. They were married on September 4, 1954 in River Falls. The couple raised their 4 children in Prescott and later moved to Ellsworth. Jerry retired from 3M Company after 35 years and moved to Arizona. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska. Jerry loved hunting, fishing and spending time at the family cabin in northern Wisconsin. He was a handyman spending much of his time helping others. He liked working with his son, Steve, on building projects. He was a long-time member and Past Master of Northwestern Lodge #105 in Prescott. Jerry was strong, loyal, respected and loved by extended family and many friends. He served many times as "best man," a name very fitting of him!
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Valarie; his children, Barbara, Steven (Kathy) and Robert (Traci); his siblings, George Wolf, AZ, Robert "Bob" Wolf, MI, and Rebecca Wolf Earney, FL; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shiela Foster Grohn; brother, Clyde "Butch" Wolf, Jr.; grandson, Dennis Grohn; and best friend, Allen Evans.
The family is most grateful for the exceptional care Jerry received over the past year from the staff at Care Partners Memory Care on Birch Street.
We will miss him but know that he is safe in our Lord's care.
No public services will be held due to the virus pandemic. A private gathering of Jerry's immediate family will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to "Love Eau Claire," a favorite charity
of Jerry and Val. "Love Eau Claire" strives to ensure that any needy child in the Eau Claire area is warm and fed year-round. Make checks payable to Peace Church, put Love EC on the memo line and mail to 501 E Fillmore Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
