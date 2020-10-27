Jerene Price

Jerene Merdell Price, age 99, passed away peacefully October 25th, 2020 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie. She was born on April 14, 1921 to William and Anna Grimme. She was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church.
As a young girl, she represented Dunn County as the 4H Dairy Queen. She married handsome Raymond Price on July 3, 1943 in Abilene, Texas where Ray was stationed in the Army. Following his discharge from the Army, they farmed the Grimme family farm in the Town of Dunn.
Jerene began her teaching career in a rural school in Dunn County in 1940 at the young age of 19. Thirteen of her teaching years were for grades 1 and 2 at Little Elk Creek School. Her professional training includes a diploma from the Dunn County Normal School in 1940, a baccalaureate degree from UW-Eau Claire in 1966 and additional credits of graduate work. In 1976-77, Mrs. Price was selected and endorsed by the School District of Menomonie Board of Education for outstanding service to the community by being selected Menomonie's Teacher of the Year. In 1987, she retired and was recognized for 39 years of service to the educational well-being of the young boys and girls of the Menomonie area.
She is survived by son Steve (Linda) Price of Spring Valley, daughter in law Vicki Price of Menomonie, Grandchildren Jon Price, Broken Arrow, OK; Ginger (Darren) Hemauer, Menomonie, Justin Price (Elly Larsen), Menomonie; Heidi (Jared) Hawley, Swartz Creek, MI; Jerod (Jamie) Price, Tolono, IL; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren; and sister Bernetta Schutz, Maplewood, Mn.
Jerene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray, son Rodney, infant brother Norman, sisters Adeline Martin, Velma Schutz, ReEtta Hart and special friend Alfred Brothers.
Private Memorial services will take place Saturday, October 31st at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial at Saint Paul's Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Special thank you to the staff at Autumn Village Assisted Living, American Lutheran Home and Adoray Hospice Care.
