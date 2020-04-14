|
Jerold E. "Jerry" Aubry passed away on Wednesday, April 8 in Cambridge, Wisconsin after a lengthy illness. Jerry was born on December 4, 1941 to John D. and Ann Barrett Aubry.
He married Wilma Heit in June of 1966. Wilma died in 2009.
Jerry graduated from St. Patrick grade school and Marquette High School, graduating in 1959. He received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Notre Dame. He went on to Law School at the University of Madison, WI. He served in an Army Reserve Unit in Vietnam. Jerry went on to practice law in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Later he turned to his love of teaching and taught at the community college in Eau Claire, WI and Jacksonville, FL. After he retired, he taught special education in Rockton, IL.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Ann (Brad) Oleneck of Apple Valley, CA, and his son, Andrew of Ridge, MD, and his grandchildren, Shelby and Scott Oleneck. He is also survived by his brother John (Ruth) of Vancouver, British Columbia; sister Sr. Judy Aubry O.P. of Madison, WI; brother Jim (Pat) of West Chester, PA, and sister Jane Silva of Anaheim, CA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge, WI for the wonderful care he received.
Due to the restrictions of COVID 19 no services will be held at this time. The family will hold a celebration of life on a later date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020