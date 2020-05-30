Jerome T. Anderson, age 73, of Eau Claire, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Jerry was born in Eau Claire, WI, and grew up working hard on his family's farm. He attended Eau Claire Memorial High School and UW-Eau Claire, earning a degree in Business. After college, Jerry worked in farming and soon began his career in assessing/property tax, starting his own business, Jerome T. Anderson Valuation, in Eau Claire. He continued his career at Montgomery Ward, Dayton Hudson, Coopers and Lybrand, General Motors, various Wisconsin townships, and after moving back to Eau Claire, drove at A-1 Eau Claire Taxi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Betty Anderson; brother, Steve Anderson; and ex-wife, Kathryn Anderson.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara Russell, and her husband, James, along with their children, Justin, Ashley, and Tyler; son, David Anderson, and his wife, Jennifer, along with their children, Jack and Alexandra; sons Ryan Anderson and Loren Anderson; daughter, Koni Anderson; brother, Mike Anderson, and his wife, Betsy; sister, Susan Howe, and her husband, Marvin; sister, Karen Dux, and her husband, Larry; brother, Erwin Ida, and his wife, Karen; ex-partner, Jill Parish; and many friends and family.

Jerry looked on the lighter side of life and loved to pass along his practical wisdom and humor. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life ceremony will be planned at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.







