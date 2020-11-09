1/2
Jerome Marion
Jerome "Jerry" Marion, 78, of Boyd, passed away on Friday, November 6 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jerry was born in the township of Ludington in Eau Claire county to Robert and Hazel (Hudson) Marion on December 20, 1941. He attended Cadott area schools and graduated in 1960. On December 2, 1961 he was married to Kathleen Gerrits at Sacred Heart Church in Edson.
Shortly after high school Jerry moved to Dyer Indiana to work in the steel mill. In 1968 Jerry moved his family back to the area and lived in Boyd. During that time, he work for Presto Corporation in Eau Claire.
In 1971 he moved to a farm in the township of Edson to have more time with his children. Jerry and Kathy continued to farm until 2000. They kept a small parcel of land from the farm and built a house where they continued to live.
Jerry enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and hunting deer. But the thing he loved the most was family, friends, and making memories.
After selling the farm to a young Mennonite couple from Pennsylvania he came to know them and meet others from their church. He quickly made friendships and spent his last years offering driving services to them when needed.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Gerrits) Marion of Boyd; four daughters, Kimberly (Jim) Brinker of Stanley, Holly (Frank) Bronson of Hudson, Roxanne (Erik) MacRobbie of Pearl River NY, and Lacey Marion of Eau Claire; three sons, Blaine (Bev) of Hudson, Patrick (Julie) of Eau Claire, and Jesse (Lora) of Eau Claire; 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; five sisters, Sharon (Ronnie) Micheels, Shirley (Kim) Bergman, Darlene (Steve) Miller all of Ridgeland, Deb Lorenz of LaCrosse, and Vicki Middleton of Boyd; two brothers, Duane (Peggy) of Prairie Farm, and Dale (Betty) of Boyd; and in-laws Kay Marion, Linda (Bernie, friend) Gerrits, Mary (Bruce) Page, Laurie (Corky) Nichols, and Jeff (Deb) Gerrits.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Ralph, Earl, and Robert; in-laws Lois, Eileen, Larry, Kevin, and David.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A Private Family Service of Christian Burial will be at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.
Interment will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery Boyd, WI.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
