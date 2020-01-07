Home

Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428

Jerome "Jerry" Miller

Jerome "Jerry" Miller Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" Miller, 68, of Eau Claire WI passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Jerry was born November 26, 1951 to Fredrick and Lydia Miller.
He enjoyed playing ball and working on his Uncle Earl's farm. He played and coached softball most of his life. He was also an avid Packer and Brewer Fan.
Jerry was a very hard worker. He was a dedicated father, husband and grandfather. He loved his kids unconditionally.
Jerry was an amazing person who touched everyone's life that he came in contact with. He taught his family how to be strong, how to tell right from wrong, and that family is everything. He was the best story teller and made everyone laugh.
Jerry is survived by his wife Tammy; three daughters, Alisha (Curt) Bach, Shannon (Jered) Best and Megan Miller; 7 grandchildren, Lilly, Ryan, Courtney Bach, Hunter and Skylar Best, Cheyenne and Jonny Tibbits; 4 nephews, Guy, Todd, Miles, and Jason Patrow. He is further survived by many more nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lydia Miller; sister, Mary Ellen Patrow.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
