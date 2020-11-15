Jerry Timm of South St. Paul, MN passed away on November 5, 2020, surrounded by his wife Sandra and his two daughters.

Jerry was born on January 5, 1940 to Emil and Evelyn (Hanson) Timm in Menomonie, WI and baptized February 5, 1940 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Spring Valley, WI. He grew up on the family farm in Wilson, WI and attended Country School in Wilson Township. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1958. He met his wife Sandra Noterman a few years later. They married September 11, 1965 in Spring Valley, WI. They have resided in their home in South St. Paul, MN since 1972 and raised two daughters, Rebecca and Christine.

Jerry was a cattle buyer/seller at the Stock Yards in South St. Paul for nearly 40 years. After the Stock Yards closed he worked maintenance prior to retiring in 2009.

He enjoyed camping, summer vacations at the lake, fishing and putzing around the house. His favorite hobby was finding treasures at auctions and garage sales. Over the last few years he enjoyed road trips with Sandy, watching his five grandsons grow up and attending his grandson's sporting events.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, sister Mildred, brother Rodney, sister Dorothy Brorson, brother-in-law Arnold Brorson and brother Dennis.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sandra (Noterman) of 55 years; daughters Rebecca (Mark) Holmen of Lanesboro, MN and Christine (Matt) Druley of Young America, MN; five grandsons, Ryan and Carter Holmen and Aaron, Mitchell, Jake Druley; sister Arlys (Don) Olson; sisters-in-law Jan Timm, Mary Timm, Pat (Einar) Sandom, Rita (Orlan) Youngren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private memorial service will take place in the coming weeks.







