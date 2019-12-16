|
Joan Illene Ash, 87, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
She was born in Cadott, WI on March 22, 1932 to Delmar O. and Anna G. (Schuttke) Hanson. Joan attended school in Cornell, WI.
She married Harris W. Ash of Eau Claire on November 24, 1952. They had three children: Debra (Mike Powell) of Chippewa Falls, Pam (Peter Celesnik) of Chippewa Falls and William Ash of Spokane, WA; and a step-daughter, Vickey Muia of South Bend, IN. She is also survived by her sister, Marlene Frank of Oceanside, CA; brother, Delmar Hanson of Fond du Lac, WI; seven grandchildren, Chris (Amie) Powell, Missy Reece, Brianna (Ryan) DeVall, Cody Celesnik, Aaron (Jennifer) Ash, Madeline (Cody) Ash-Williams and Shannon (Dale) Boone; and eight great-grandchildren.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harris, in 2010.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Lane in Eau Claire, with Pastor Mary Erickson presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is serving her family.
