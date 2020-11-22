Joan Marie Laycock Carter, age 79, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Oakwood Health after enduring a long illness.

Joan was born April 23, 1941, to parents Nora and Dean Laycock. Along with her parents and older sisters Faye and Judy, she moved to Eau Claire in 1950. The birth of Linda and Constance completed the "Beautiful Laycock Girls". She graduated in 1959 from Memorial High School and began her studies at the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire to pursue a career in social work.

In 1962, Joan joined the Peace Corps and spent two years in Peru before returning to Eau Claire to complete her Bachelor of Social Work Degree with a minor in Spanish. Their shared Peace Corps experience brought Joan and Bill Carter together during the summer of 1968. Bill was the love of her life and they married in September 1971 at the Carter family cabin on the Flambeau River.

Joan and Bill opened Space On Delivery, a book and food store on Water Street that was committed to opening new perspectives. They moved to Minneapolis in 1974, where Joan worked at Senior Resources, a nonprofit that provided services to the elderly and persons with disabilities living in public housing. Joan's lifelong dedication to the betterment of all people was truly a testament of the person she was. She was honored and humbled to advocate for everyone and always with love and compassion.

Matthew William Laycock Carter was born September 13, 1978 and adopting Isabelle Maria Laycock Carter, born September 7, 1984, completed the family. Her family was her life. She enjoyed taking trips to MazatlÃ¡n and the American West, but her time spent at home or at the family cabin is where Joan was the happiest. She spent much of her time in the kitchen preparing a wonderful meal even managing to create something to meet Isabelle's pickiness. She always wanted the family together. She appreciated the beauty of music, art and poetry often spending time creating her own. Joan applied that love of beauty into her everyday fashion and appearance. If she wasn't ready, you were waiting. Many evenings were enjoyed sitting and chatting with Bill, watching their favorite shows or reading books. She loved to make people happy and would make silly faces across the room to get a laugh, become overly competitive on family game nights, and help cheer on whatever sports team Matthew was rooting for. In recent years, Joan enjoyed visits with her family and grandkids, sharing stories and being loved.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Faye Amundson and Judy Greene, and her infant daughter Michelle Beth. Joan is survived by her husband William Carter, son Matthew (Jolene Parker) Carter, daughter Isabelle (Sean) Thomas, grandchildren, Ari and Mirah Parker, Charlotte Podhaski, Walker Thomas and sisters Linda Laycock and Constance (Alan) Floyd. She will be greatly missed by her family, coworkers and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred near her mother and father's graves in Forest Hill Cemetery. Joan's family asks that memorials be sent to charities that serve the poor.







