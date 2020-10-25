1/1
Joan Ippolite
Joan Pauline Ippolite, age 89, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She was born on May 14, 1931, in Ironwood, Michigan. The daughter of Dewey and Ellen (Johnson) Danielson. She lost her mom when she was only five years old, and was raised by her father. Joan worked for the telephone company while in Ironwood. She married Bruno Ippolite on October 25, 1952, in Ironwood, Michigan. Together they raised five children, first living in Ashland, Wisconsin, and then moving to Eau Claire in 1965. Joan was a wonderfully kindhearted person who loved being a mother to her children. The times that she most enjoyed, were the times spent with her family. She was a wonderful cook, loved to shop, and spend time with her kids and grandkids. She made every get together and family occasion, especially the holidays, memorable for everybody. She always put others first and loved making others feel special. She had many friends through her activities such as church circles and bridge club. After Bruno's retirement, they enjoyed many winters with their friends in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Joan will be remembered for her sweet, loving, and giving personality. She was also a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Ippolite, daughter, Carole (Ron) Thompson; sons, Bob (Rene') Ippolite, Don (Lisa) Ippolite; and daughter, Janis Larson (Paul Olson). She is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruno; her son David; a sister Carol; and her parents.
Due to Covid 19, a private service with family will be held. Pastor Tim Heupel will officiate. Joan will be laid to rest with her husband, Bruno, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
In lieu of memorials, the family would like to suggest doing a random act of kindness in honor of Joan. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Milestone Memory Care and the amazing team at Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.
Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
