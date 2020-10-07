Joan Smith

Joan Arlene Smith, 80, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at Care Partners Country Terrace with her family at her side.
Joan was born July 16, 1940, to Harvey A. and Margaret V. (Gresh) Brickman. On July 29, 1961, she married, Gary Clark Smith at St. Raphael's Church in Bay Village, Ohio. Together, they raised their three boys, Tim, Mark, and Damon on Clear Lake in Hayward, Wisconsin instilling core values, teaching character, and reinforcing patience, persistence, and fortitude. As a family they enjoyed the outdoors together hunting and fishing, culminating at Joan's favorite holiday - Thanksgiving. In addition to being a dedicated mother and wife, Joan worked as a machine operator at Screw Machine Engineering in Hayward until her retirement in 2005.
Upon retirement, Joan and Gary moved to Eau Claire to spend more time with their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed watching their grandchildren participate in high school and college activities following their teams to different soccer and crew events.
Joan loved to be in a boat and fishing. When the kids would come back to visit, she would often spend the better part of a day being rowed around Clear Lake fishing. Joan and Gary were a great team in the kitchen when making their family favorite macaroni salad and turkey with homemade stuffing for Thanksgiving Dinner.
Joan will be deeply missed by her sons, Tim (Marlene) Smith of Ottertail, MN, Mark Smith of Two Rivers, WI, and Damon (Kathy) Smith of Eau Claire, WI; five grandchildren whom she adored and treasured spending time with, Tony, Becca (Adam), John Henry, Karlye and Jorden; one great grandchild Jackson; twin sister, Jean (Terry) Korek, North Olmstead, Ohio, and younger sister, Ina (Robert) Bailey, North Olmstead, Ohio.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband: Gary; parents, parents-in-law, and sister, Margorie (Lenard) Zucker.
A special thank you to the staff of Care Partners Country Terrace Memory Care for making the last two years of Joan's life enjoyable and fulfilling.
Joan's life will be honored with a private family funeral service, Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Newman Ecumenical Religious Center.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary