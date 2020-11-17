Joann Arlene Chase (aka Grannie Joannie), age 84, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, due to complications from poor health and Covid. She was born on Feb 4, 1936 in Eau Claire, WI to Clarence and Sarah Myers.

Joann married Wesley Allen Chase in June of 1954.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wes Chase; one brother, Kenneth (Peggy) Myers; two children, son Kim (Susan) Chase and daughter, Kathy (Gary) Johnson; two grandchildren, Luke (Cassandra) Chase and Sara Enderle (Jason); three great-grandchildren, Elias, Cora and Eleanore; and countless others that she opened her heart and home to.

Joann is preceded in death by her father, Clarence, aka Buke, and her mother, Sarah (Fenner).

Her life was devoted to being a loving wife, mother, homemaker and a caring friend to all that came to visit, She cared deeply for family and everyone she knew. She had lots of friends; people would stop daily to visit and have coffee and goodies. The coffee pot, sweet treats and lunchmeat were always ready for company. She had a love for animals; we called her the "Lunchmeat Lady" to the neighbors, as the neighborhood dogs would visit often for her special touch and of course tasty meaty treat.

Joann had been ill for some time and even on her worst day she gave her best. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32, "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you." She will be remembered most for her fiery spirit and endless wit. There was never a shortage of laughter when she was around. She will be truly missed; our hearts are sad but we rejoice in the knowledge that she is in heaven with God.

A memorial service for Joann will be held at a later time at Cornerstone Christian Church in Eau Claire, WI where she was a member for 58 years.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store