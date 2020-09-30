1/1
Joann Kurth
Joann Catherine Smith Kurth
October 27, 1932 - January 18, 2020
Joann Catherine Smith Kurth passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Mishawaka IN. Joann was born October 27, 1932 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Joann was preceded in death by her mother Daphne and step father Elmer Ellingstad and her father Howard Smith.
Surviving are her brother Ever Ellingstad and companion Mary of Oak Lawn IL. Children Rick Kurth, Boardman, OH, Tony Kurth, Bangkok, Thailand, Cindy McQueen (Glenn) South Bend IN, Paul Kurth (Kari) Lincoln, Maine, and Jay Kurth Phoenix, AZ. 1 niece Geneva Koleski of Fall Creek, Wisconsin, nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great- great Grandchildren. Joann spent the later part of her years in a nursing home where she was a joy to all who knew her. We thank Golden living Nursing Home on 12th St Mishawaka, IN for their great care of her.
A private celebration of her life will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery Goshen IN, on October 10, 2020 @ 1:30. A River Birch Tree will be planted for the private Memorial Service.
HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements and extend their deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all of Joann's family.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
