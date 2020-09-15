1/
Joann Petersen
Joann Margaret (Riley) Petersen, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Joann was born September 30, 1942 in Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Margaret Riley. She was a grammar school teacher in her early years and a hard worker throughout her life. Joann and her late husband Claude purchased Menomonie Disposal in 1972 when they moved from Illinois to Menomonie and operated it as a family business for over 40 years, with her two children, even after the passing of her husband. Joann was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and an avid thrift sale shopper always looking for treasures for family and friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her three grandchildren who will miss her greatly.
Joann is survived by her children, David (Vanessa) Petersen of Eau Claire, Nancy (Brent) Creaser of Menomonie; grandchildren: Amanda Petersen, Ava Petersen and Hartley Creaser; and her sister, Charlotte Birck as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Claude and her sister Betty.
Per her wishes there will not be a visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Dunn County Humane Society, 302 Brickyard Rd, Menomonie, WI 54751 are appreciated.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

