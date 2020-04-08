|
|
Joanne Alma Christ, 86, entered in the Lord's eternal care on April 2, 2020. Her heart finally gave out after giving it to everyone for almost 87 years.
Joanne was born on May 11, 1933 to William and Emma (Klohs) Leland in Eau Claire, WI. She and her 5 siblings were raised in Altoona, WI.
Joanne was baptized October 24, 1933 and confirmed on May 30, 1948 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona. On August 1, 1953 she married Bernard Christ at Bethlehem Lutheran Church where they continued to be life long members. They farmed in rural Eau Claire and she later was employed at Armour Meat Plant.
Jo had a zest for life and always made you smile. She made friends wherever she went. In her younger years she played softball. She enjoyed helping at her church, volunteering at Mayo Luther hospital, and spending time with family and friends. An avid sports fan, Jo was always cheering for all Wisconsin teams, especially the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her 6 children: Gary ( Linda) Christ, Karen ( Larry) Simonson, Sharon (Ron) Lostetter, Steve (Char) Christ, Dale (Angel) Christ and Neal ( Michael Barone) Christ; 10 grandchildren: Lisa, Kelly, Jody, Teri, Tami, Jamie, Scott, Adam, Rebecca, and Jonathan; 22 great grandchildren: AJ, Hannah, Sammy, Zach, Emily, Ryder, Reese, Dillon, Brandon, Hannah, Mara, Emma, Jack, Lauren, Kole, Sammie, Mandi, Mariah, Coryn, Bo, Natalie and Aiden; 3 great-great grandchildren: Ava, Damon, and Madelyn; sisters: Elaine Sell, Arlene Christ and Louise Nyre; and brother in law Dick Sires.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband Bernie in 1994; brother Paul Leland; and sister Judy Sires.
Her children wish to commend the staff of Grace Lutheran - River Pines and physician and friend, Dr. Joanna Setla for providing exceptional care. For that, we are ever grateful.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. The family has requested memorials be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020