Joanne Velie

Joanne Ruth Velie, "Jo Jo," born March 10, 1931, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at River Pines Assisted Living in Altoona.
A lifelong resident of Eau Claire, Joanne worked for Presto, the Farmer's Store, Memorex and then finally retired from Cray Inc. She was a lifelong member of Pentecostal Assembly Church and was devoted to giving to missions and to New Beginnings International Children's and Family Services. She was very dedicated to her family and her church, seeing a need and then meeting it. She enjoyed traveling and went to many interesting places, taking pictures and telling many stories. She was tenacious and spoke her mind which always made life interesting.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Josephine (Schofield) Velie and all of her siblings, Donald Velie, Carole Tietz, William "Bill" Velie and Marilyn Jensen. She leaves behind a devoted sister-in-law, Eunice Velie, brother-in-law Gordon Jensen, five nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews.
Joanne's family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice and River Pines for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to New Beginnings, 2164 Southridge Drive, Tupelo, Mississippi, 38801. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
.
A private family service with interment at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire will take place at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.