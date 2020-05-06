Joanne M. Witt, 83, from Stanley, Wisconsin, passed away suddenly, Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Mayo Health System-Eau Claire.

Joanne was born May 18, 1936, to Seymour and Lillian (Anderson) Holte of Strum, Wisconsin. She enjoyed life on the farm as a child and graduated from Eleva-Strum Central High School. Joanne worked as a CNA at Luther Hospital prior to marriage. One evening, while dancing at Fournier's Ballroom, she met a handsome and excellent dancer, Gerald "Jerry" Witt. On March 13, 1956, Joanne married Jerry Witt in Massachusetts. Jerry was deployed to Germany while serving in the US ARMY and Joanne soon followed; they enjoyed traveling throughout Europe on Jerry's days off. When the couple returned from Germany in 1957, they moved to Jerry's family farm in Stanley, Wisconsin, where they raised 5 children.

Joanne was gifted with musical talent. She taught herself to play piano, organ and accordion. She started singing gospel songs at the age of 5 at her childhood church and for much of her adult life, shared her talent at Our Savior's Lutheran Church-Stanley, singing for worship services and funerals. She was also a dedicated Sunday school teacher. Joanne was a skilled gardener and often shared the fruits and vegetables from her beautiful garden. She took pride in her cooking and was a wonderful hostess to those who visited the farm. She made sure everyone left with a full belly. Those closest to her would remember the array of delicious desserts she would prepare and serve, especially her apple pies. She spent countless hours every summer picking, peeling and freezing apples. She was an energetic worker, willing to try almost anything, from rosemaling to seamstress to furniture re-finishing. She enjoyed many friendships, yard sales and bingo. She was a wonderful mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children: Cheri Witt, Tami (Jeff) Bowe, and Gregory (Victoria Rigney) Witt, all of Chippewa Falls, Kim (John) Nelson of Stanley, and Jeffrey (Jan) Witt of Menomonie. Grandchildren: Jason Nelson, Jessie (Joe) Ciurro, Christina (Michael) Urban, Fayth (Isaac) Bowe, Jacob Bowe, Sara Dorn, Mic and Kenneth Nelson, Austin (Kailey), Treysen, Grant and Garrett Witt, Kaitlin Griffin. Step-grandchildren: Kyle (Megan) Bechel, Dayna and Karlyn Bechel, Ethan Rigney, Maria and Jade Ciulla. Great-grandchildren: Austin Vetterkind, Preston, Nolan, and Joseph Jr. Ciurro, Martyn Urban, Russell Jr, Daisy and Darrin Dorn, Amari'ella and Keyaan'Dre Griffin. Sister Anita Thacker, brother Ronald (Diane) Holte and sisters in law Linda Holte and Janice Wagner.

She is preceded in death by her parents Sim and Lil, husband Jerry, sister Donna Mae Skahaug, brother John Holte, in laws Al Skahaug, Ben Thacker, Ronald and Margaret Witt, Bill Wagner.

A graveside service will take place at 3:30 PM on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery-Stanley, Wisconsin. A celebration honoring Joanne will take place at a later date. Plombon Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store