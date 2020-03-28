|
JoAnne Zahara, (nee Bannister) age 55 of Mondovi, passed on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire. She was born on December 8, 1964 the youngest child of Roy and Joyce Bannister in Milwaukee WI.
She married her beloved Greg Zahara on Dec 11th, in 1986. Her husband and three sons were very important to her, always putting them first. She loved her dogs, traveling to Door Co. and Mackinac Island with Greg. Jo was a passionate treasure hunter at any and all garage sales and thrift shops.
She is survived by her husband Greg; sons: Jon (Stephanie), Nate (Lindsay) and Dan (Samantha); grandchildren: Kyli, Wyatt, Alayna, Waylon and Weston; mother Joyce Bannister; brothers: Tim (Cindy) Bannister, Tom (Ann) Bannister and Steve (Nancy) Bannister; sisters: Victoria Bannister, Kathy (Dan) Krueger and Julie (Robert) Alberston; mother-in-law Joyce Zahara; brother-in-law Fred (Beth) Zahara ; sisters-in-law Rona (Mike) Bloom, Becky (Larry) Nelson and Rita (Jerry) Judkins as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other dear relatives, friends and Mayo colleagues where she worked for over 15 years.
Her kind spirit, infectious smile and laughter will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020