Jodeen Kouba

Jodeen Kouba Obituary
Jodeen Kay Kouba, 77, of Bloomer, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
She was born July 21, 1942, in Cornell, WI, the daughter of Walter Geer and Joyce (Ankney) LeMay. She grew up in Cornell and graduated from Cornell High School. On July 20, 1963, she married Gerald Kouba. Jodeen worked as a medical assistant until the arrival of children.
She is survived by her three daughters, Julie Kouba of Eau Claire, Jill (Dean) Michels of Bloomer, and Jan (Brad) Hable of Bloomer; three grandchildren, Abigail Hable, Kaylyn (Ryan) Cummings, and Michelle (Michael) Greenfield; two great-grandchildren, Natalie & Nathan Cummings; two brothers, Harold Geer and Doran (Sandy) Geer; one sister, Liz (Larry) Bauer; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jodeen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; brother, Donald Geer; and a sister, Brenda LeMay.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Paul's North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
Memorials are preferred to The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, online at https://www.uwgcv.org.
To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
