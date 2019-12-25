|
|
Joel C. Ellis, 61, passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 surrounded by loving wife and family.
Joel was born on February 13, 1958 in Eau Claire, Wi. to Charles and Ida (McClary) Ellis. He grew up in the town of Seymour. Joel graduated from North High School in 1976 and enlisted in the Air Force. Joel was stationed at Eareckson, formally known as Shemya Air Force Base, in Alaska, Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas and Minot Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota. Joel proudly serve his country from 1976 to 1989.
Joel and Rita (Sokolowski) were married on July 28, 1995. Joel was diagnosed with Bulbar Onset ALS on February 14, 2013. He fought that brutal disease to the max and never let it get him down. God played a big part with his acceptance of this diagnosis and believed he was chosen for a reason. He never asked God, Why me? It was a journey he would take with guidance from above.
Joel loved electronics and was always called on to fix someone's computer or give some advice. He was employed at Shedd Brown, Dotronix and Homeland Security. Joel loved his job as a TSA screener and made many friends at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, coworkers and passengers alike.
Joel proved his dedication to Homeland Security by being presented an award for Top Screener for the state of Wisconsin in 2004.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Rita of Eau Claire, Wi.; three children, Erin Ellis, Jennifer Ford (Mark DeWall) and John (Jennifer) Wisocky; five grandchildren, Riley Ellis, Adam, Kinley and Bennett Wisocky and Timmy Jayce Gipson; his mother, Ida Ellis; brother, Gary (Nancy) Ellis; two sisters, Linda (Jay) Daniels and Sheri (Jeff) Henneman; two brothers- in- law, Glenn (LuAnn) Sokolowski and David (Karen) Sokolowski; by many nieces and nephews; and by former spouse, Bettye (McKean) Finnell.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Charles Ellis.
Memorials may be directed to "Joel's Hope" at ALS NWWI, c/o WIPFLI, 4890 Owen Ayres Ct. Suite 200, Eau Claire, Wi. 54701.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Sheperd, 1120 Cedar St, Eau Claire, WI 54703, with Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Committal Service with Military Honors will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, immediately after the funeral.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019