John Amodt

Bloomer - John A. "Monk" Amodt, age 78, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
He was born February 19, 1942 in Bloomer. He married Anita Custer on February 6, 1982 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Bloomer. This May-December love spanned over 40 years, raising 4 children and providing a good life and a loving home.
John was a loving and dedicated husband, father and PaPa. He might not have been the mushy type, but no man was prouder or loved his children and grandchildren more than he did. He said that was what life was all about and reveled in watching them all grow into their individual, unique personalities.
John was the epitome of a strong work ethic. He had a drive to teach himself skills by reading and studying how to accomplish many tasks. He held himself to a high standard. Perseverance was his strong suit in the way he lived and met adversity. John was proud of his 100% Norwegian heritage - uff da - enough said! He loved all things knowledge and learning. He kept up with changing technology and newfangled things. His favorite study was history; be it local, family, state, national, religious or worldwide; for which he was a great fount of knowledge. The History Channel lost its number 1 fan!
John loved a good time with many friends over the years. He was a good friend in that he was always willing to listen and seldom gave advice. John was unpretentious and had a kind and loving soul.
John worked at Uniroyal, Bloomer Plastics and Nelson Filter as well as farming throughout his life. He proudly served in the National Guard and was a member of the Bloomer Historical Society, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, the Scandinavian Church Cemetery Association and S.P.E.A.L.E.
He is survived by his wife: Anita of Bloomer; sons: Arnold (Angela) Amodt of Bloomer and Benjamin Amodt of Bloomer; daughters; Tanya (Dean) Rubenzer of Elk Mound and Katie (Eric) Telschow of Bloomer; brother: James Amodt of Eau Claire; sister: Jennifer (James) Solberg of Cameron; grandchildren: Jameson, Ethan, Lydia, Ella, Genevieve, Vincent, and Scarlett; numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Leona (Benson) Amodt.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Scandinavian Church in the Town of Woodmohr. A visitation will be held from 11:30 - 2:30 on Sunday at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com. Please observe social distancing at the visitation and funeral.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.