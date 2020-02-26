|
John Henry Baker, poker player, musician, family man, and artist extraordinaire, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away February 17, 2020, in Madison at the home of his daughter, surrounded by his family, following a long battle with heart disease, COPD, and cancer.
He was born August 22, 1941 in Eau Claire, to LaMoine Henry Baker and Mary Jane (Melville) Baker.
John started working as a grade-schooler delivering newspapers, then moved on to being a stock boy at Kerm's grocery on Water Street. John also was a Boy Scout. Although his work obligations prevented him from attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, he nonetheless achieved, and was a lifeguard at Camp Phillips. And not only that - he was football manager, student council member, prom king, junior class president, first chair baritone horn player, and pep band director.
On November 9, 1963, he married the love of his life, Wendy Lea Dole, who he met while playing baritone horn in City Band (she played French horn).
After graduating from what was then the Wisconsin State Teachers College, John worked as a social worker for Eau Claire County, before being hired by the state as a financial auditor. He and Wendy raised their three children in Eau Claire until moving to Altoona in 1986.
Spending time with his family was central to John's life. He transmitted his love of music to his children while simultaneously teaching them history, home renovation, roofing skills, automotive repair, and a healthy skepticism for authority.
John is survived by his wife, Wendy, daughter Andrea and husband Eric of Madison, daughter Kathleen and husband Jim of Des Moines, son John of Eau Claire, and his grandchildren Hailee of Eau Claire, Kai, Aiden and Sophie of Des Moines, Hypatia and Elsie of Madison, Nicole of Cristalina, Brazil, and Andrico who resides on a commercial fishing boat somewhere in the Bering Sea.
John is further survived by siblings Mary Ellen (Glenn) Moser of Wilmington, DE, Joann (Terry) Halvorson of Fall Creek, Sue Moseley of Kennesaw, GA, Jane Gore of Seattle, WA, and Cindy (Dan) LaVelle of Eau Claire, sisters-in-law Sally (Schultz) Baker of Hallie, Sonjia (Edison) Dole of Eau Claire and Kathleen (Tom) Anderson of Green Bay, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Robert ("Bob") of Hallie, and brothers-in-law James Dole, Bob Dole, Bob Ures, Charlie Gore, and Carl Moseley.
In accordance with John's wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral, although a Celebration of Life will be held March 28, 2020 at the Eagles Club, Chippewa Falls, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to John's favorite charities, namely the Southern Poverty Law Center and the ACLU, or to the .
John's full obituary may be viewed at https://compassioncremation.com/.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020