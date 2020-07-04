John Boley

John Alden Boley passed away on Sunday, June 28 in the presence of his loving family under hospice care at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona, WI. He was born on February 6th, 1931 to K. H. and Charlotte Boley. He was a proud graduate of St. Patrick's HS in Eau Claire, class of '49. A kind and gentle man to all who knew him, we remember him as:
A loving and joyful husband and dad, he married his sweetheart, Cherie Ann Horton of Eau Claire on November 5, 1955. John & Cherie built a lovely home east of Altoona on Six Mile Creek where he lived for 50 years. They raised their 6 children & celebrated many occasions at this beloved family home. Dad cherished time with Cherie, their children and their children's families above all. He taught us to love family just as he modeled and lived it.
He deeply valued his Catholic education & faith, believing firmly in God's loving mercy & grace. He enjoyed attending early Mass with family & friends alike, always followed by a hearty breakfast filled with good conversation & laughter.
A man who was loved by his dogs; most recently Gus, Angus, and Toby. They all grew fat and happy in his care as he loved nothing so much as to indulge his loyal companions with copious treats.
A successful electrician and businessman. John became an apprentice electrician in 1955, a journeyman electrician in 1959, became a master electrician, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 65 years. John became President of K. H. Boley Electric, Inc, a responsibility that he bore with many long hours of work coupled with a reputation for honesty and quality workmanship.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955; serving in Okinawa as an aviation electrical technician during the Korean War. He completed his service time in Texas in the 20th Air Force, forever after answering phone calls from his kids with "20th Air Force, CQ speaking!".
An avid hunter and fisherman. He taught us to love and respect the natural world. Whether it was waterfowl hunting the Mississippi River backwaters with his children or walking the forest roads of Northern Wisconsin in search of ruffed grouse. The trips north to the cabin on Moquah Lake became our family magnet as we paddled, fished, and played cards late into the night. The sibling banter and raucous laughter filled the cabin and northwoods beyond.
John enjoyed good conversation and company with friends and family alike, over good food and good coffee - he was never without his coffee cup.
John was preceded in death by his parents, K.H. and Charlotte; wife, Cherie; son, Steven; and siblings, Jeanette, Patricia, Tom and Richard. John is survived by his daughter-in-law Delesa Boley (Steven Boley), Mark Boley (Betty Johnson), Greg Boley (June Haigh-Boley), Suzanne Boley, Patricia Boley and David Boley (Lori Wheeler); grandchildren, Alex (Vanessa Veiock) Boley, Mikaela (Terry duPont) Boley, Brett (Ashley) Boley, Chance Boley, Sarah Boley, Emma Boley and Grace Boley; honorary grandchildren, John and Zach Fox; and great-grandchildren, Fletcher duPont and Max Boley. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, Carol Boley (Richard) and Rose Boley (Tom); and many nieces & nephews.
What a family. Thanks, Dad. We love you.
John's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Jen Lowry (Caregiver, Visiting Angels); the caring staff of Oak Gardens Place; and the healthcare providers of Marshfield Clinic and Sacred Heart Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bob's House for Dogs and the VFW in Altoona.
Friends and family may offer condolences online
