John Bowen

Dr. John Holland "Jack" Bowen born July 7, 1926, passed away June 16, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his children: Kathleen Bowen, Bridgett Bowen, Bruce and Seanine Bowen, grandson Jackson Bowen and step-grandchildren Erica Busbee and Kyle Hourigan. Preceding him in death was his wife, Barbara Bowen. He leaves behind his loving companion Theresa Aspenson. His remaining siblings Alice Bowen Gibson, Bruce Bowen, and William (Bill) Bowen. With special thanks to Lisa Aspenson and John Mogensen for helping to keep him safe and comfortable in his own home during this strange time.
John enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the age of 19, after which he used his GI Bill to become a dentist. He was a graduate of Creighton University and earned his dental degree from Marquette University. He practiced dentistry in Eau Claire, WI for almost 40 years.
He loved his family, friends, The Packers, skiing, golf and RV's. He made several inventions for the improvement of his golf game, the most famous is the patented "Bowen One Putt". He was very disciplined in his practice of Transcendental Meditation for almost 50 years. He meditated daily until his last moments.
He taught us all how to swim, dive, ride bikes, and golf; where he would never accept anything but our best. He was a constant source of knowledge, one of his favorite topics was how to maintain one's health. At one point he jokingly said, "I don't know which supplement to stop taking because I don't know which one is keeping me alive!"
RV vacations were one of the more memorable experiences you could have with John. Each member of our family can tell you about some wild adventure with him in an RV. From early trips in the 1960's, where he would rent one and take his family out west and teach them how to ski. All the way up to 2019 in his last rig, a vintage mint condition 1976 GMC Birchhaven - (available sitting in his driveway) Where we white knuckled it up to Hayward, with him driving, for a family reunion.
So many more facets and stories to share about this truly unique and colorful character. We will have a celebration of life when our family can safely gather. We will look forward to seeing friends and family then, to share our stories in memory of John Bowen.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
