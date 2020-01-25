|
John (Jack) Emerson, 79, of Janesville, WI passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Eau Claire, WI on May 13, 1940 to Bernt and Phyllis (Stewart) Emerson. He attended school in Eau Claire graduating in 1958 from Eau Claire Memorial. He was in the US Navy from 1958 to 1977, serving on ships USS Tidewater, Zellars, Parrot and LaSalle. After retiring from the Navy he drove semi for 22 years.
John is survived by his sister, Linda (Clair) Twerberg and nephew Shane and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy, parents and infant brother Wayne.
Burial will be at Forest Hills cemetery in Eau Clair, WI.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020