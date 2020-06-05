John Fedie, 70, of Stevens Point, passed away on June 2nd, 2020, due to complications from the treatment of his spreading prostate cancer.

John was born on June 8, 1949 to the late Alfred and Lillian (Brenn) Fedie in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Regis High School and UW-Eau Claire. Then he moved to Stevens Point to pursue his career in banking.

He is lovingly survived by his daughter Alexandra Fedie (Rob Provorse) of North Freedom, WI; his former wife Debra Presley (Martinson); along with many friends, extended family, neighbors and his golfing buddies.

No service will be taking place. Cremation services are being provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society of Schofield, WI.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store