John R. Houman, 64, of Eau Claire, passed away November 8, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer, Wisconsin.
He was born on January 28, 1956, in Eau Claire to John and Anita (Tainter) Houman. He lived in Eau Claire, Wisconsin all his life. He played in Little League and in Babe Ruth baseball where his father was his coach. He was also a pitcher at Memorial High School in Eau Claire where he graduated from in 1974.
John married Tammy Greenwood, December 14, 2001. She passed away in 2016. He last worked at Goodin & Co. and worked in the warehouse until he retired. He had a great love of cars and going to car shows with his brother, Mark.
He also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Mark and friends shaking dice and watching sports. He loved his dogs, Ella & Poppy. He was also confirmed and was a member at First Presbyterian Church.
John is survived by his sisters, Kristine (Andre) LaFond of Two Rivers, WI, and Anita Moen of Eau Claire, WI; his brother, Mark (Carolyn Nunez) Houman; nieces, Jerilyn (Eric) Kinderman of Eau Claire, Andrea (Ryan) Winkler of Lakeville, MN and Laura Nunez; great nephews, Brayden Kinderman, Nolan Winkler, Miles Winkler and Emmett Winkler; and great niece, Alena Nunez; and by many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy, and his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospital and Dove Healthcare in Bloomer for their special care of John at the end of his life.
There will be a private family burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Any memorials should be made to the Chippewa Valley Humane Society or Bob's House for Dogs.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com