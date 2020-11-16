1/1
John Houman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Houman, 64, of Eau Claire, passed away November 8, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer, Wisconsin.
He was born on January 28, 1956, in Eau Claire to John and Anita (Tainter) Houman. He lived in Eau Claire, Wisconsin all his life. He played in Little League and in Babe Ruth baseball where his father was his coach. He was also a pitcher at Memorial High School in Eau Claire where he graduated from in 1974.
John married Tammy Greenwood, December 14, 2001. She passed away in 2016. He last worked at Goodin & Co. and worked in the warehouse until he retired. He had a great love of cars and going to car shows with his brother, Mark.
He also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Mark and friends shaking dice and watching sports. He loved his dogs, Ella & Poppy. He was also confirmed and was a member at First Presbyterian Church.
John is survived by his sisters, Kristine (Andre) LaFond of Two Rivers, WI, and Anita Moen of Eau Claire, WI; his brother, Mark (Carolyn Nunez) Houman; nieces, Jerilyn (Eric) Kinderman of Eau Claire, Andrea (Ryan) Winkler of Lakeville, MN and Laura Nunez; great nephews, Brayden Kinderman, Nolan Winkler, Miles Winkler and Emmett Winkler; and great niece, Alena Nunez; and by many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy, and his parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospital and Dove Healthcare in Bloomer for their special care of John at the end of his life.
There will be a private family burial at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Any memorials should be made to the Chippewa Valley Humane Society or Bob's House for Dogs.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chippewa Valley Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved