John Keebler

John H. Keebler 92 of Altoona passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Grace Edgewood Assisted Living in Altoona.
He was born July 2, 1928 in Galva ND the son of Cecil and Marian (Coombs) Keebler. On August 29, 1953 he married the love of his life Loretta Dudernhoefer at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire. They raised one daughter together.
John served in the Air Force during the Korean war.
He worked at Dolly Madison Dairy (Kemps) for 30 years first in the cooler and later as a truck driver. He loved to talk to people and after his retirement he worked 10 years at McDonalds in Eau Claire doing grounds maintenance. He would go into work early and drink coffee, he loved his coffee and sweets. He would visit with friends and co-workers before starting his day.
He loved the Packers and traveled to all of his grandsons' high school and college football games. He enjoyed traveling and visited many casinos. He also loved watching birds in their backyard home in Altoona.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Loretta of 67 years; daughter, Kim (Steve) Johnson of (Centuria, WI); grandson, Brent (Timille) Johnson of (Wausau, WI); granddaughter, Erin (Brad) Maulucci of (Hastings, MN); 3 great grandchildren, Matthew, Madisen, and Christopher; sister-in-laws; brother-in-laws; nieces and nephews and a special friend of the family Dawn Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the amazing staff at Grace Edgewood in Altoona and Heartland Hospice of Eau Claire.
A service will be held in summer of 2021.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
