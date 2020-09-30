1/1
John King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Eugene King, age 82 of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday September 30th 2020.
He was born December 29th 1937 in Ottawa, IL to Ernest and Vivian King (Sullivan).
John worked for Holsum Bakery until 1994, when he retired. His hobbies were working on lawn mowers and cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife Janet Smith King; daughter Brenda Statz; parents Vivian & Ernest King; brothers Bill & Jimmy King; sisters Mary Grandadam.
John is survived by daughters Karen (Bill) Kampa and Jackie King; granddaughters Janet Kampa, Sarah (Grant) Meyer, and Pammy Jo; grandson T.J. Fisher; great grandchildren Evan, Emma, Katelyne, and Elizabeth.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 2, 2020 at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery on Omaha Street in Eau Claire with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved