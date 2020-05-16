On Thursday, May 14, 2020, John Kenneth Knusta, 76, passed away in his sleep at his home in Eau Claire, WI.
John was born on February 13, 1944, to the late Frank and Olga Knusta and was raised on the family dairy farm in Lublin, WI. He attended Thorp High School, graduating in 1962, and it was there that this football player met his cheerleader, Lynnette May La Gasse, who he married on May 9, 1964. John joined the Army in October 1962 and was honorably discharged in October 1965. He served his country while stationed in Verdun, France, and this is where he and Lynn started a family. Upon returning to the states, they settled in Eau Claire, WI and he began his lifelong career as a member of the Eau Claire Fire Department. He provided 31 years of service retiring in June 1997 as Battalion Chief. John also was a part time employee and later manager for Superior Storage Warehouse in Eau Claire as well.
Upon retirement, he and Lynn traveled south for the winters exploring several states before finally calling South Padre Island, TX, their winter home. An avid golfer, this allowed him to golf year-round and it was there in 2008 that he achieved the ultimate hole-in-one! John also was a devoted horseshoe player and was a member of the Tavern League Horseshoe league for over 40 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting in Wisconsin as well as annual trips out West, fishing, ice fishing, camping, gardening, and helping on the family farm. He loved sports, especially watching the Brewers, the Badgers and the Pack and enjoyed a good Friday night fish fry, a spirited card game, a cold Leinie's, a polka on the dance floor, a dip of Copenhagen, and a smooth J Bavet & 7.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Lynn; daughters, Dixie (Mark) Martell, Shari (Jerry) Spies and Jeannie (Eric) Dubberke; grandchildren, Mark Martell Jr., Adam Martell, Angela (Cory) Knutson, Aleshia (Brandon) Ritter, EJ Gardow, Natalie Spies, Dawson Dubberke and Jaylin Dubberke; and great-grandchildren, Sabrina, Michael and Braelyn Martell, Autumn Martell, Cash and Henry Knuston and Grayson Ritter. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Knusta, and sister Mary Welch. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Olga.
John will be deeply missed by all the many people who were blessed to know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent in his honor to the Wisconsin State Firefighters and EMS Memorial, PO Box 248, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495 or donate on-line at www.wsfm.org.
Private funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with The Reverend Ken Van Es officiating. Full military honors will be provided VRW Post 305. Streaming will be available at Cremation Society of Wisconsin and Stokes, Prock & Mundt Facebook page. Public visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19, please wear your mask while at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, County Line Rd., Lublin on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Public is welcome.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.stokesprock&mundt.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 16 to May 17, 2020.