John H. Mayer, 77, of Fairchild, passed away Saturday, November 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. He passed away due to complications following throat surgery.
John Henry Mayer, son of Theodore and Beatrice (Brandsteder) Mayer was born September 5, 1943. John with his 8 siblings was raised in Fairchild, he attended St. John's Catholic Church and the Fairchild schools. John continued to live all his life in Fairchild where as a young man he was employed working on the farms of his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Joe Boettcher and also for Bernard Scheffer. He had also worked for Willard Stanley with Tru-Art Manufacturing in Humbird, before taking a mechanic's position with the Eau Claire County Highway Department for 9 years. He had also worked 18 years for the Village of Fairchild. Before retiring at the age of 65, he worked an additional 16 years as a mechanic with Marten Transport out of Mondovi. John served the Village of Fairchild through his involvement with the volunteer fire department for 30 years.
One of John's greatest joys in life was dancing with his bride, and he also enjoyed camping with his family, 4 wheeling, fishing, hunting and visiting with all his many local Fairchild friends.
John will be dearly missed by his 5 children, Tammy Mayer of Black River Falls, Polly and Dan Barney of Fairchild, Brad Mayer of Rice Lake, Lynn Mayer (John Wundrow) of Fairchild, John Mayer Jr. (Amy Janicki) of Hatfield; 12 grandchildren, Vanessa (Garrett) Rue, Jessie (Tony) Giese, Vince (Brittney) Barney, Katelynn Barney (Lance Wampole), Desa and Sara Mayer, Ami (Jesse) Fremstad, Samantha Fox, Mercedes Wilkinson (Ethan Burgeson) Reese Wilkinson, Hunter Mayer and Temperance Mayer; 8 great grandchildren, Piper Rue, Isabelle and Allison Giese, Jase Barney, Bryor Fremstad, Waylon and Kloe Helgeson, and twins due in June of 2020. John will also be deeply missed by his siblings, brother/neighbor/best friend - Bob and Sandy Mayer of Fairchild, Ed Mayer of Augusta, Bernadine Peterson of Merrillan; in-laws, Janice Mayer of Neillsville and Judy Mayer of Augusta.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Beatrice; his loving wife and dance partner for 47 years, Dorothy; great grandchild Abigail Fremstad ; and siblings and in-laws, Harold Mayer, Phyllis and Joe Boettcher, James and Yvonne Mayer, Frances and Paul Damburg, Larry Mayer and Larry Peterson.
Due to the Covid pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
