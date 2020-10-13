John Meinke

John "Jack" Meinke, age 86, of Barnes, WI passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
John Norman Meinke was born January 6, 1934 in Portage, WI the son of Earl and Vinitta (Malisch) Meinke. John's family would move to Superior, WI when he was young and that is where he was raised and attended school. After graduating from Superior High School, Jack attended a year of college at the University of Wisconsin, Superior. While on a trip to stay at a small resort in Barnes, WI, Jack met Frances "Frankie" Ellison. Four months later they were joined in marriage on September 12, 1953 at Christ Lutheran Church in Superior, WI. Jack began a career in management for the National Foods Supermarkets. Over his career he managed the Superior, Rice Lake and Eau Claire stores. In Eau Claire he was an active member of the Lion's Club and a Boy Scout leader. While in Rice Lake he was an active member of the Elk's Club and 1st Lutheran Church. Upon his retirement from the grocery business he was a co-owner of Emerald Acres Lawn Service in Rice Lake, WI which he operated for several years. Once Jack had sold the lawn care business he retired to his favorite place in the world, Ellison Lake in Barnes, WI. In his retirement Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry projects, taxidermy and spending time with his family at the lake. He was a true jack of all trades and an avid Packer fan. He was member of the Masons #365, and Barnes Community Church where he was active with its Men's Club. He had also served on the Town of Barnes Board of Supervisors for several years. He will be sadly missed by his family.
Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frankie; four children, Tim (Pam) Meinke of Two Harbors, MN, Mike (Gloria) Meinke of Eau Claire, WI, Sue (Bob) Berg of Rice Lake, WI, Tami (Jack) Hoff of Barnes, WI; ten grandchildren, Shelly, Ryan, Katie, Bobby, Josh, Dina, Tyler, Trenten,Theresa and Alice; eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Gail Rosenbaum of Bainbridge Island, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Meinke; brothers, Dean, Neal, and Jim Meinke; and one sister, Mary Gornig.
A graveside service will be held for Jack at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Barnes Cemetery. A private family memorial will be held at the Barnes Community Church with Pastor John Hartman officiating.
Online Condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelson.com
