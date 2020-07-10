1/1
John Nequette
John "Nick" B. Nequette, 64, passed away at his home in Eau Claire Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was born to Lyman and Beverly (Magelund) Nequette on June 24, 1955 in Antigo, Wisconsin.
John was a lifelong cook at the Peppermill. He was a bowling administrator for High School bowling club District 10 until his daughter, Kat, graduated from Memorial High School in 2009, retiring the administrator title in 2010. He was briefly a student driver educator until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and bird watching with his daughter who has become very active in bird watching. He enjoyed taking photographs of the birds that visit Buddy's backyard. He would walk the family cat, Buddy, around the house daily and listen to he birds. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He was a great brother and uncle to his sister, Deb, and her sons, Craig and Tom.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 31 years; his only daughter, Kat of Eau Claire; along with Kat's two furbabies (cats), Copper and Coal; his mother, Beverly; sister, Deborah (Mitch) Bent; and his two nephews, Craig Schroepfer and Tom (Elise) Schroepfer. Along with many of his lifelong childhood friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lyman; father in law, Gordon Steinmetz; nephew, Dakota Steinmetz; family dog, Norton "Norte"; and family cat, Buddy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI 54720.)
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services
1717 Devney Dr
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 835-3333
