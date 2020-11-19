John Andrew Onsager lost his battle with COVID-19 on Sunday, November 15th, 2020 at the age of 76 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire. John was born on May 25th, 1944 in Chippewa Falls to Andrew and Maurita (Baier) Onsager. John graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls in 1962. Growing up, John worked on the family farm and eventually became a dedicated postman for the United States Postal Service in Eau Claire where he worked for 37 years. He was devoted to his career and loved greeting his customers each day.
On November 16, 1968 John married Tamara Larson and later raised two children together, a daughter, Jennifer, and son, Jason. John had a passion for hunting up north with his friends and spending time outdoors. He could often be found in the garage working on his two Cushman motorcycles and listening to the Brewers, Packers, or Badgers on the radio. He was a strong supporter of his granddaughters' interests, never missing a volleyball match, dance competition or play they were involved in.
John is survived by his wife Tamara Onsager of Eau Claire; children, Jennifer Onsager Peterson of Eau Claire and Jason (Marcy) Onsager of Eau Claire; his beloved granddaughters, Taylor and Makenna Peterson of Eau Claire; sisters, Sue (Steve) Meinen of Chippewa Falls, Lorraine (Robert) Springer of Chippewa Falls, and Mary (Al) Sarauer of Bloomer. He is also survived by his godchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Maurita Onsager; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Ina Larson; and brother-in-law, Michael Larson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family has decided not to hold a public funeral service at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring/summer of 2021. To share memories or express condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
