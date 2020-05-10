John M. Prock, 90, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center, Asheville, NC.
John was born December 9, 1929, in Merrill, WI, to the late Martin John and Catherine Hubley Prock. He served our country in Korea with 82nd Airborne, US Army, and he was a graduate of St. Patrick High School, Eau Claire, WI and the Wisconsin School of Mortuary Science, Division of Marquette University, Milwaukee.
He dedicated his career to serving bereaved families as a funeral director, having been associated with the family firm in Eau Claire, WI, then as sole owner of Prock Funeral Home in Prescott, WI, and later managing Range Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN. He and his wife Mary moved to Asheville in the mid-1980s where he was associated with Groce Funeral Homes for a number of years. They are members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Betzel Prock; daughters, Kathleen Prock, Elizabeth "Beth"� Anderson, TouSain Gress (Steve) and Jean Loebrick (Scott); sons, Robert J. Prock (LeAnn) and Thomas J. Prock; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael J. Prock, and his sister, Virginia Mary Irmiter.
The Rev. Fr. Dean Cesa will officiate at a Scripture Service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, Asheville.
Burial will be at Pine Glen Cemetery in Prescott, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Road, Asheville, NC 28803 or to the Salvation Army, 204 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801, or to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).
Published in Leader Telegram from May 10 to May 11, 2020.