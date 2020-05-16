John W. Schutt, 55, passed away from natural causes on April 25, 2020. John was born May 22, 1964 and raised in Menomonie, WI.

After graduating from Menomonie High School in 1982 John did some tinwork for a local HVAC in Menomonie, and some roofing in Colorado. He enjoyed working outdoors and worked in logging for many years, as well as helping friends and family with tree work.

John loved the great outdoors...if it was hunting or fishing, participating in a foot race up Pikes Peak in Colorado, prairie dog hunting in South Dakota, road trips and racing his Honda Hurricane at Rock Falls, camping with family and friends, or just relaxing watching beautiful sunsets!

Being very creative and talented, John made many amazing metal sculptures of flowers, garden decor, animals, and a 7' Logger. He also made some beautiful wood items, and wooden stoves for family bonfire enjoyment.

John is survived by his son, Phillip (Brittany) Schutt, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Kora, Jessie and Kane; his ex-wife and friend, Annie of Louisiana; his siblings, Cheryl (Dean Cotts) Grimme-Salinas of Menomonie, WI, Marlana Risler of Knapp, WI, Jeff (Jodi) Schutt of Wheeler, WI, Robon (Tina) Schutt of Menomonie, WI, Rachelle Davis of Eau Claire, WI and Lizabeth Schutt of Eau Claire; also aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and other relatives.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lorraine Schutt. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery.







